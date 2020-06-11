PlayStation 5 Revealed – New Games and Hardware

PlayStation 5

On June 11, 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) unveiled the hardware design for its highly anticipated next-generation video game system, PlayStation 5.  SIE also revealed a first look at the new games that will define the future of gaming and sports, (if you consider gaming a sport,) from some of the most celebrated game creators in the industry.

PlayStation 5 marks a departure from previous PlayStation consoles.

In an official statement, they promise to move gaming into a whole new direction:

PlayStation 5 will be available to consumers in two different options: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a digital model without a disc drive, offering unprecedented choice at launch to gamers.

More than two dozen new games were announced today including Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital), Resident Evil Village (Capcom). There will also be a new PlayStation 5 version of one of the best-selling games of all time, Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games). In addition, Grand Theft Auto Online will be free to all PlayStation 5 owners for the first three months when it launches, and with a PlayStation Plus membership, they can play GTA Online as much as they want.

Launching Holiday 2020, PlayStation 5will offer transformative games that immerse players’ senses in new ways and can be experienced at higher speed levels.

SIE

