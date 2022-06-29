CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (ValleyCentral) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating the death of a child, and the subsequent suicide of the child’s father.

At 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call of an 18-month-old child that may have been left in a vehicle for several hours, according to a release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police then received information that the child’s father was at a residence at the 14100 block of Aldengate Road making suicidal statements.

Police went to the residence and found the child dead inside the residence. They found the child’s father in the woods behind the residence dead from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The investigation indicated that the father accidentally left the child in the vehicle for several hours. When he discovered the child dead in the vehicle, he took the child’s body back into the residence. The father then exited the residence and shot himself, the release stated.