HOUSTON (KIAH) Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob. However, CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger said it’s going to be warmer than normal through the month of February.

Since we have conflicting predictions. One based on an animal’s shadow. Another based on science and the most accurate meteorology. Who do you believe?

IT'S GROUNDHOG DAY 2023 – Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. However, he has been wrong the past four out of the last five years, so who do trust? @AdamKrueger or Punxsutawney Phil? https://t.co/eLKn5FNU26 — CW39 (@CW39Houston) February 2, 2023

