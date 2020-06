For the first time, Pope Francis has addressed protests and violence across the America following the death of George Floyd.

In Rome, during his weekly address today, Pope Francis called Floyd’s death “tragic.”

We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form. Pope Francis

However, Francis said that violence is “self-destructive and self-defeating”. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost”.

