(NEXSTAR) – If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers correct for Monday’s Powerball drawing, they’ll be walking home with one of the largest prizes in the lottery game’s 30-year history.

During Saturday’s drawing, three Powerball tickets – one each in New York, South Carolina, and Texas – matched five numbers, making them worth $1 million.

But, since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing reaches an estimated $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value. That’s the eighth-largest grand prize in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The seventh-largest Powerball jackpot was won earlier this year in January. The prize, $632.6 million, was split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA) $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY) $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI) $610 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022 $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL) $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The current jackpot has been building since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum.

Your chances of winning, though? Your odds at a prize overall are 1 in 24.9, while your odds at the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

There are some numbers that are more frequently drawn for Powerball prizes. According to USA Mega, 39, 37, 63, 36, and 61 have been drawn the most often for the first five numbers, and 118, 4, 26, 5, and 7 have been drawn the most often as the Powerball number.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.