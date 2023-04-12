LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of a Hobbs teen accused of throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster continues with day two of testimony Wednesday. Charged in the January 2022 case, Alexis Avila is facing one count of attempted first degree murder (willful and deliberate), or, alternatively, one count of of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

KRQE News 13 will livestream proceedings from the trial here on this post. Coverage is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.

The case unfolded in January 2022 after police were called to a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center in Hobbs. Three people who had been digging through the dumpster found the child in a trash bag, alive with an umbilical cord still attached.

Prosecutors presented video evidence Tuesday showing Avila tossing the baby into the dumpster. While prosecutors emphasized the strength of the evidence in opening statement, defense attorneys are expected to argue that prosecutors have mischarged the case.

Jurors heard from five different witnesses Tuesday following opening statements. The trial is expected to last through Friday.

It’s unclear exactly who prosecutors will call to the witness stand next. Proceedings ended Tuesday with testimony from a emergency medical services technician. Several other police officers and medical personal have been named on the state’s witness list.

Fifth Judicial District Judge William Shoobridge is overseeing the case in a Lovington, New Mexico courtroom. The prosecution team includes 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce along with Alyssa Cervantes and Mark Probasco of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Avila’s defense team includes attorneys Ibukun Adepoju, Raymond Conley and Tashika Curlee.