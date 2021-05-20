Queen Elizabeth’s 5-month-old puppy dies a month after husband’s passing

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Dan Kitwood – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Just over a month after the death of her late husband, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s 5-month-old puppy has reportedly died.
 
The dog, named Fergus after the queen’s late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I, was thought to have been a dorgi — a corgi and dachshund mix, reported PEOPLE.

Fergus was one of two puppies gifted to the monarch during the final days before the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh’s passing on April 9, the magazine reported.

The two royals had been married 73 years.

The story of Fergus’s death first appeared Wednesday in The Sun, which reported that the 95-year-old queen was “devastated.”

“It’s all very sad,” a royal insider told PEOPLE.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the news.

The Sun reported that the puppies (the other is named Muick) were a surprise gift from Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew in February to cheer up the queen, who has a penchant for dogs, particularly corgis.

She has owned more than 30 corgis since she took the throne in 1952.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

