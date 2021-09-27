RECALL ALERT: Plastic found in Potsticker products

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There’s a recall for approximately 33,567 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Saturday, Sept. 25th, saying the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear flexible and hard plastic. The raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker items made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Hayward,Ca were produced on July 22, 2021.

The following pictures show the products subject to recall:









Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The products being recalled have the establishment number “P20069” printed on the back of the package. FSIS says these items were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations. They say the issue was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints reporting clear flexible and hard plastic in the chicken and vegetable potsticker products. Right now, they’re concerned some product may be in consumers’ freezers. They’re urging consumer who have purchased these products to not consume them. Instead, products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS says consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).