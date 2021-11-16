Reese’s selling giant 3.25-pound Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’ for Thanksgiving

(NEXSTAR) – Move over pumpkin pie. Hershey’s has unveiled your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving.
The company is selling a giant 9-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie. The largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever weighs in at a whopping 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate.
“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”
The box says the pie is meant to be served in 48 slices at 160 calories each. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories if you’re thinking of eating the whole thing yourself.
Only 3,000 pies will be sold online for $44.99 plus tax while supplies last.
