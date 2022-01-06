Remembering the hurt and devastation to our democracy on January 6, 2021

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One year later and many Americans are reflecting on a moment in history that symbolized the downfall of our democracy.

The events of the January 6th deadly attacks are still unfolding on the one-year anniversary. If we recall, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed capitol. Alleging they were sent there by Trump who was the current president at that time.

These rioters resulted in the deaths and injuries of many people. Including, the destruction of one of the most prominent buildings in the united states.

This all started when trump said prematurely on live television that he won the race for the presidency. When in reality, he didn’t and accused the Biden Administration of cheating. Trump demanded a recount of votes.

Now, 365 days later, and more than 700 people have been arrested in all 50 states following the riot.

According to the AP, more than 70 people have been sentenced. At least 165 defendants have pleaded guilty. With the punishment of a 6-month maximum sentence.

More than 220 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers at the capitol, according to the justice department. As the incident remains under investigation, more details are expected to unfold.

Overall, many citizens want this group of people to be held accountable for their actions.

Some say this moment initiated feelings and emotions that remind them of the 911 attacks. Meaning, the shock, confusion, and pain to watch what was the “unknown” at that time, unfold in front of our eyes.