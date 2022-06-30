HOUSTON (KIAH) — For months, all eyes have been on the Supreme Court. Several historic decisions highlight the deep divide with the bench now dominated by a 6-3 supermajority. Below, we’ll break down a few of the key rulings.

SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE

You’ve probably seen the images of the praying football coach. The Bremerton School District asked that Joe Kennedy stop praying on the 50-yard line after games. They wanted to avoid the appearance that the school was endorsing a religious point of view. He refused, and lost his job. Six years later, the Supreme Court decided that Kennedy’s prayer amounted to private speech protected by the First Amendment.

THE SECOND AMENDMENT

Texas is an open carry state, but that’s not the case across the country. Two men sued New York after their applications for concealed-carry handgun licenses were rejected. A New York judge ruled neither man had shown proper cause to carry guns in public. But, the Supreme Court decided the New York law violated the Second Amendment — a major victory for gun rights advocates.

COVID-19

The decision here is split. In Missouri V. Biden, the court decided it was okay for the administration to require entities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding to insist that their employees be vaccinated. But, in a separate suit brought forward by the National Federation of Independent Business, justices ruled that businesses with 100 or more workers are not required to wear masks, get tested, or vaccinated.

MIRANDA RIGHTS

Justices decided by a 6-3 vote that receiving Miranda warnings isn’t technically a constitutional right. Analysts say this doesn’t get rid of the 5th amendment protection against self incrimination, but you can’t sue police if they don’t read you your rights.

ABORTION RIGHTS

The most recent case was centered around the state of Mississippi. Lawyers for the Jackson Women’s Health Organization argued the state’s 15 week abortion ban was unconstitutional. After making it to the Supreme Court, the conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade. Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 ruling was “egregiously wrong”. But, this fight isn’t over. Lawsuits have already been levied against six states with restrictive abortion laws.