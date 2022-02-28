HOUSTON (KIAH) Hacking group Anonymous went viral Monday morning disclosing via social media, that affiliated hacking group GNG, hacked and leaked a Russian database in support of Ukrainian people.

JUST IN: Hacking group GNG, affiliated with #Anonymous hacks and leaks database of #Russia’s SberBANK in support of Ukrainian people. #OpRussia #Cyberwar #OpKremlin #StandWithUkriane #FreeUkraine Anonymous

In the last 24 hours, they have made statements via Twitter to take a stand against the Russian attack on Ukraine…

We’ve never cared for “what about X” cries. We’ve always called for the prosecution of torturers and war criminals, regardless of party or state. It’s no different here. Take a stand against this and make the world a better place. Anonymous

Anonymous also compared the Russian invasion to that of Adolf Hitler.

Barely 12 years ago, their Presidential hopeful rallied the GOP under the claim that he looked in Putin’s eyes and saw “KGB.” Now, after invading an independent nation on the same grounds that Hitler invaded nations, the GOP wants to hold Putin’s hand. This is sickness. Anonymous

Monday morning, they called upon others to share information helpful to their mission to take down Russia via cyberattack. That was retweeted thousands of times early Monday morning.

By after 6 a.m. Texas time, information about taking down Russian site Tass was replaced with an anti-Russia message as Anonymous makes the claim “#Anonymous hits tass . ru.” However, the news site still seems to be in working order.