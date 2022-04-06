HOUSTON (KIAH) – As new evidence and tragedy continue to unfold in Ukraine, U.S and Western allies are preparing to add additional sanctions on Russia.

The Associated Press reported that financial penalties and economic sanctions increased this week in response to the attacks, killings, and destruction in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

On Wednesday, the U.S will reportedly announce new sanctions on Russian financial institutions and state-owned enterprises.

The expected sanctions come after the U.S. Treasury announced it will no longer allow Russia to pay down its debt using dollars at American banks.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the goal is to force Russia to make a choice and deplete Russia’s resources. The hope is that it will cause financial hardship. To make it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations.

The sanctions on Russia create countless downsides for the global economy here in the United States. People are seeing the economic impacts of these sanctions. One of the biggest is reduced exports of food from Europe. This means higher food costs in the states.

Wheat exports from the two countries make up nearly one-third of the global export market, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On the other hand, the Biden Administration also announced Tuesday night that it was sending an additional $100 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine in the coming days.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the expected arrival of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are coming to the greater Houston area.

AP contributed to this report.