SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Diego Symphony has announced plans to perform for the first time ever in Tijuana.

The Symphony will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, at Tijuana’s Centro Cultural and will offer a free concert for those in attendance.

According to San Diego Symphony directors, the performance will feature Kauyumari by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz, as well as works by Richard Strauss and Grammy-nominated composer, David Chesky.

The event will take place during the Cultural Center’s opening night of its annual Día de los Muertos celebration, considered the largest of its kind in northern Mexico.

Tijuana’s Centro Cultural is located about two miles south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Courtesy: CECUT)

The venue, known for its iconic ball-shape exterior, is located less than 2 miles from the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“We’re beyond thrilled that we’re going to be bringing the full orchestra for the first time to Tijuana on a very special day, which is Día de los Muertos in Mexico,” said San Diego Symphony Music Director Rafael Payare. “The program is a dynamic mix of repertoire that will show off the wonderful abilities of our players and contribute to the celebratory spirit of the holiday. This will be an opportunity to bond with our friends across the border, and personally meaningful for me to celebrate something I have never been able to experience: Día de los Muertos in Mexico on its own soil.”

San Diego Symphony Music Director Rafael Payare. (Courtesy: San Diego Symphony)

According to the San Diego Symphony, the Mexican Consulate in San Diego was instrumental in arranging for the free concert to take place.

“This is an important occasion for our binational border region in terms of cultural and artistic exchange and cooperation,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego. “We believe that this historical concert will open many opportunities to explore further cross-border cultural collaborations that will enrich the dialogue and mutual understanding between our two countries.

Founded in 1910, the San Diego Symphony is the oldest orchestra in California and one of the largest and most significant cultural organizations in San Diego. It performs for more than 250,000 people each season, according to its website.

