Several officers wounded, suspect down in 2nd active shooter case in Paso Robles

Nation/World
Posted: / Updated:

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several officers were wounded and a suspect is down in the second active shooter situation in Paso Robles in two days, the Paso Robles Police Department said Thursday.

Authorities reported gunfire around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a reverse 911 shelter in place message to residents within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road.

The active-shooter incident follows the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy by a suspected transient on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

