PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused major damage in Bay County Saturday morning.

A waterspout came on shore in Panama City Beach causing damage there. The roof of a Grease Pro in Lynn Haven collapsed. A home was damaged in Wewahitchka, trees are down in Clarksville and wind reports suggest that winds reached more than 70 miles per hour in some places. Trees and power lines were also down on Williams Road in Walton County.

It appears the damage occurred from possible tornadoes. Gulf Power is reporting on their outage map that hundreds of people were without power as of 12:30 p.m.

Storm damage from around Bay County

Have pictures of the storm damage? Send them to us at news@wmbb.com.