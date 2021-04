HOUSTON (CW39) Have you torn up the carpet in your house since you moved in? You REALLY never know what you might find under it.

Someone posted a photo on Reddit this week that showed how their in-laws ripped up their carpet and found a huge old-school MONOPOLY BOARD painted on the floor.

The best theory in the comments is that it was part of a short trend in the 1950s where some people painted or tiled game boards into their floor.