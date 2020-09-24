Strange new flavors hit the market this fall

HOUSTON (CW39) – As if 2020 hasn’t been strange enough, new flavors are hitting the market this pumpkin spice season. How does and orange Twix sound? Or pumpkin spice Mac and Cheese?

There’s An Orange Chocolate Version of Twix

You can never have too much variety, and it looks like there is an orange chocolate version of Twix out in the world.

Twix variety is originally from Russia and can be ordered through U.K. sites like GB Gifts.

While not in the U.S. currently, orange chocolate Twix could eventually find its way into the States joining Peanut Butter and the classic chocolate-caramel flavor.

Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese, Anyone?

Not even the sacred macaroni and cheese can go unscathed. Kraft has decided to giveaway cups of pumpkin spice mac n’ cheese which debuts in October!

If the sound of mac n’ cheese mixed with cinnamon, allspice, ginger and nutmeg gets your fall boots tremblin’ in excitement, you can sign up to get on a waitlist.

If you’re “lucky” enough to be one of the 1,000 to try it out, Kraft will send you a barista-style cup filled with the pumpkin-spiced mac.

Don’t wanna wait? Just cook up a classic blue box of Kraft Mac and Cheese. Then added some of fall’s spices yourself.