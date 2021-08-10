Stud: 49% of Americans still anxious about socializing this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Many Americans were ready to jump back into socialization this summer. But a new study analyzing the most social cities revealed 48% of Americans say they’re still socializing less than they did before the pandemic. With the Delta variant making headlines as we move into August, those who are going out aren’t doing so without reservations: ​

  • 79% say they felt anxious about socializing at the start of the summer, roughly half (49%) still do
  • 71% say they still wear masks in social situations
  • Of those who wear masks, 45% do so to send a message that mask-wearing is the norm, 26% are vaccinated but afraid of getting Covid-19, and 18% are afraid of being judged for not wearing one. 

Take a look at the full report, including a ranking of the most social cities across the country and additional insights about how much people are spending on social activities. If you have any questions or if you’d like to use this data in an upcoming story, please let me know!

