HOUSTON (KIAH) — Students across the country on Wednesday will be taking a stand and using their voice in hopes that lawmakers make a change with our gun laws. Students Demand Action is an organization of youth gun safety advocates and gun violence survivors.

SDA volunteers say that:

The leading cause of death for children and teens is gun violence

As of March 27, 2023, there have been at least 33 incidents of gunfire on school grounds. Nationally, that led to eight deaths and 25 injuries.

Because of these growing numbers across the nation, over 100 schools will walk out of their schools today at noon local time, including locally at the University of Houston.

This week of action is following the tragic school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

According to a press release sent on behalf of Students Demand Action, “state lawmakers have the opportunity to pass common-sense gun safety laws that would save lives, but in Texas, lawmakers are instead considering dangerous legislation that would further weaken gun laws in places that already see high rates of gun violence, such as HB3, which would require that schools have an armed presence at each school. “

You can register to participate in the National Walk Out on the Students Demand Action website here. There are other ways that you can get your voice heard. Visit Students Demand Action online to find out how.