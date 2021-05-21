Study: 27% of Americans regret their quarantine DIY project

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) During lockdown, 1 in 10 Americans tackled a home improvement project for the first time. A new study dives into the most popular project in every state, average financial investment, and biggest regrets.

The study revealed that 89% of Americans have used their time during quarantine to spruce up their homes. While some hired contractors, the majority opted to do it themselves. But sadly, not everyone is happy with the results.

The study also found 27% have quarantine DIY regrets, with 3 in 4 saying it took “too long” and more than half saying it “cost too much.”

Which DIY home improvement projects have been the most popular in your state? Click here to see the full study results.

