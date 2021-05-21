Study: Looks or personality? What men and women care about most throughout their lifetime

HOUSTON (CW39) What would you say guys and gals care the MOST about when it comes to dating?

A new study out of the U.K. found men in their 20s care about looks FOUR TIMES more than women do.  And women in their 20s care THREE TIMES more about someone’s personality.

Researchers looked at nine different traits and when it comes to dating, women care more about intelligence, education, age, and the emotional connection they form.

As for guys, they care more about looks and body type… But that isn’t the case their whole lives.

Men’s priorities do change as they get older, but even in their 60s, they care about physical attractiveness twice as much as women do.

As for what women want, this last stat was interesting:  Between 50 and 60 years old, women actually start to care MORE about a guy’s looks, and personality starts to matter a little less.

