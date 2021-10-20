Does a Taco Bell breakfast burrito sound good to you? The faux Tex-Mex giant is hoping Mexican food is a good option for your breakfast. So they have decided to bring back that they consider a fan favorite and are giving out Toasted Breakfast Burritos nationwide while supplies last.

You can get your free burrito from 7 to 11 a.m. at Taco Bells nationwide. Rule are… there are no rules. Just drive up – no deliveries! You don’t even have to order anything else to get yours.

Taco Bell first launched breakfast menu items back in 2014. Then paused breakfast during the pandemic. Now breakfast is back at about 90% of locations nationwide.

“To ensure that no one is sleeping on its breakfast menu, Taco Bell is giving consumers a craveable reason to celebrate in the form of a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito,” the chain said in a statement.

To help ensure that its fans don’t miss out on their free food, Taco Bell has also launched its own “Wake Up Call” service ahead of this week’s promotion. By texting “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3, customers can sign up to receive a call reminding them to snag Thursday’s free burrito.

Need a little help waking up? Text “WAKE UP” to 866-WakeUp3 to get a wake up call on 10/21 reminding you to get a FREE Toasted Breakfast Burrito from 7-11am. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 19, 2021

Taco Bell’s Toasted Breakfast Burritos include the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. Prices usually range between $1.29 to $2.89, though local prices may vary.

Thursday’s free burritos must also be ordered in person, and will be limited to one per customer.

