EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Mexican Navy and customs officials discovered tons of liquid meth in bottles of tequila on Monday at the port of Manzanillo.

A chemical identification system and a drug-sniffing dog alerted sailors to a container intended to be exported.

The drugs were hidden in 11,520 bottles of tequila and weight just over 19,000 pounds.

The drugs were taken to the Navy’s pharmacology and toxicology lab, where they tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Navy said in a news release that this year alone, it has seized and destroyed 114 tons of meth.