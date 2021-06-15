The weird Father’s Day gift each state is buying this year

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Father's Day, Getty Images

Father’s Day, Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you want to buy dad something DIFFERENT for Father’s Day, one list has a lot of that.

The website SimplyCodes.com looked at the Father’s Day gifts people are searching for this year, and came up with the one each state is buying more than other states.

A few states ARE looking for traditional dad stuff:  In Alabama, fishing gear . . . Arkansas, cologne . . . Massachusetts, beer gift boxes . . . Michigan, personalized mugs and t-shirts . . . Oklahoma, hot sauce . . . Rhode Island, books . . . and West Virginia, Birkenstocks.

Other states are looking for less-traditional dad gifts:  Hawaii, cold press juicers . . . Indiana, flavor-infusing water bottles . . . New York, plants . . . New Jersey, “random colorful things” . . . and New Mexico, “rustic, manly jewelry.”

And here are the most ODDBALL things we’re buying:  Dads in Connecticut are getting shorts with built-in underwear . . . in Idaho, pillows that look like sports jerseys . . . Kansas wants to give Dad a, quote, “pill for limitless brainpower.”

In Maryland, George Washington memorabilia . . . Tennessee wants stuff from the Cracker Barrel store . . . Utah, four-way volleyball sets . . . Texas, luxury toothpicks  . . . and Virginia is looking for laser-engraved beef jerky.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Ozone air quality unhealthy for some - Carrigan Chauvin

Heatwave impacts Southwest U.S. - Adam Krueger, John Shrable in San Francisco

7-day forecast, Tropics development - Adam Krueger

Highs today, future feels like Adam Krueger

ERCOT energy conservation, HISD new Superindendent - Sharron Melton

Forecast heat index - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Playground summer safety tips - Carrigan Chauvin

Thermal burn threat on playground equipment - Carrigan Chauvin

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss