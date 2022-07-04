(NEXSTAR) – What makes the perfect setting for a Fourth of July celebration? It’s not just the size of the fireworks display, according to a recent study.

From the weather to the average cost of beer and wine, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities to determine the best one when it comes to celebrating Independence Day in 2022.

The study’s authors set out to find the perfect balance between holiday cost and fun, using 21 metrics that included average temperature, walkability, traffic congestion, average hamburger cost, duration of fireworks show and legality of fireworks, among others.

When it comes to the lowest average beer and wine prices, for instance, the top five are: Durham, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Fresno, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Milwaukee.

The highest average price, according to the study, was found in Atlanta, followed by Seattle, New York, Miami and Hialeah, Florida.

San Francisco, which the study found to be the best city for the 2022 Fourth of July celebration, also tied for first when it came to another metric – DUI-related fatalities per capita. Along with San Francisco, Boise, Idaho; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; and Laredo, Texas all tied for first. St. Louis and Toledo, Ohio tied for must DUI-related fatalities, followed by Memphis, Detroit and Charlotte.

The study also gave San Francisco, among other cities, the highest possible rating for Fourth of July weather – if you decide to visit, however, keep in mind that there is always a chance of fog rolling over the city before the fireworks display begins.

The study’s authors used the 21 metrics to give weighted point scores under these umbrella categories:

Fourth of July Celebrations Affordability Attractions & Activities Safety & Accessibility Fourth of July Weather Forecast

Below are the study’s top 25 cities for Fourth of July celebrations in 2022:

Overall Rank City Total Score Fourth of July Celebrations Affordability Attractions & Activities Safety & Accessibility Fourth of July Weather 1 San Francisco, CA 73.30 9 67 2 6 1 2 Los Angeles, CA 73.19 1 52 36 41 57 3 Washington, DC 72.66 5 94 7 8 30 4 Atlanta, GA 70.62 3 60 21 79 45 5 Las Vegas, NV 70.02 14 7 14 47 12 6 New York, NY 68.34 2 96 1 7 99 7 San Diego, CA 68.28 7 87 5 28 45 8 Seattle, WA 67.86 11 100 13 4 1 9 Orlando, FL 66.77 4 22 24 62 81 10 New Orleans, LA 66.12 15 82 4 58 30 11 Miami, FL 65.78 6 62 32 29 61 12 Houston, TX 64.57 8 6 20 89 71 13 Chicago, IL 64.06 16 71 3 24 79 14 San Antonio, TX 63.52 20 18 34 52 30 15 Milwaukee, WI 62.90 10 39 19 44 84 16 Cincinnati, OH 62.34 50 47 12 43 12 17 Dallas, TX 62.33 17 40 38 82 12 18 San Jose, CA 62.28 53 5 51 15 1 19 Sacramento, CA 62.28 38 46 22 40 1 20 St. Louis, MO 61.49 13 63 8 94 73 21 Denver, CO 61.48 12 58 11 36 90 22 Austin, TX 60.72 18 31 48 74 30 23 Fremont, CA 60.19 24 79 56 11 1 24 Portland, OR 59.70 37 88 18 30 1 25 Cleveland, OH 59.66 32 14 40 46 51 (WalletHub)

The worst city for July 4 celebrations was San Bernardino, California, according to the study. Located east of Los Angeles, the city ranked dead last for attractions & activities and 99 out of 100 when it came to safety & accessibility.

Memphis, which was found to be the least safe and accessible, was 97th out of 100 when it came to the best cities to celebrate Independence Day.

Rounding out the 10 worst, according to the study, were Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Memphis; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Oklahoma City; St. Petersburg, Florida; Garland, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

See the full list of all 100 cities on the WalletHub site.