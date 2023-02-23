(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Special Investigations Unit located and arrested three fugitives out of Oklahoma.

According to PCSO, detectives with the Pueblo County Special Investigations Unit located and arrested three men, each wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant from Dewey County, Oklahoma.

65-year-old Wyatt Waggoner and 37-year-old Kyle Waggoner were arrested at a residence in Colorado City.

A third man, 43-year-old James Russell, was arrested in the City of Pueblo. All three men were booked into the Pueblo County Jail and are awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.