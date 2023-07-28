SAN DIEGO — The zoo in Tijuana said that it is ready to accept exotic pets from people who may not know what to do with their animals or may be looking to donate them.

In Mexico, it’s not unusual for people to have pets such as tigers or large snakes.

“The only animals we can’t accept are dogs, roosters, chickens, rabbits, pigs, hamsters and a few other domesticated animals,” said Jesús Román Salazar, technical director with Tijuana’s municipal park system. “We’ll consider just about any other animal, but we will have to first conduct a veterinary screening to see if the animals require quarantine or are in need of care.”

Salazar added that once the animals are rehabilitated, they will try to find them a home in the zoo or will release them into their natural habitats.

“The animals must also have all the proper paperwork, if not, their owners will have to register them before we can accept them.”

According to Salazar, they are especially looking for tarantulas, which are in danger of extinction.

“Let’s not kill them, let’s try to capture them and take care of them by offering them a dignified life,” said Salazar.

People who bring in animals will have to go through a very informal screening process.

“Those who are interested in donating or brining in an animal will get a brief interview to discuss the availability of their pets and where they got them,” Salazar said.

Tijuana’s zoo is part of Parque Morelos, which is located on the city’s east side, about five miles south of the airport.