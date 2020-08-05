Tips to reduce social media negativity

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US online social media and social networking service Facebook. The European Commission said on February 15, 2018 that US social media giants have made an effort to comply with EU consumer protection rules, but that Facebook and Twitter have not made all the […]

A global pandemic, a divisive election and a move to remove racial inequality is overwhelming Americans polled who have changed their patterns on social media to block negativity.

In this health minute segment, mental health experts have tips for social media users.

