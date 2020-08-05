Tips to reduce social media negativity

A global pandemic, a divisive election and a move to remove racial inequality is overwhelming Americans polled who have changed their patterns on social media to block negativity.
In this health minute segment, mental health experts have tips for social media users.
- Biden no longer coming to Milwaukee to accept presidential nomination
- JIF offering sugar free peanut butter
- Texas Senator Cruz Defends Austin Protesters
- Food Truck 101: How to get a business started
- 2 men — one a police officer —overdose on fentanyl mistaken for cocaine
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.