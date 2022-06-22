Flight catches fire during landing at Miami International Airport

Passengers in Miami scrambled to get off a flight after their plan caught fire while landing from the Dominican Republic. 126 people were on board as the aircraft collided with several structures including a crane and a small building before finally coming to rest in a grassy field. Three of the passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Woman escapes hostage situation using GrubHub

Officials in the Bronx, New York say quick thinking from a 24-year-old woman helped to save her life. According to police, Kemoy Royal was holding the woman hostage while also sexually assaulting her. He would only allow her to use her phone to order food from the popular delivery app GrubHub. So the victim left a note on the app for the local restaurant owners to “send the police.” Royal was arrested on charges including imprisonment and criminal sex acts. Police say this was not the first time he held a woman hostage.

Canada prepares to ban single-use plastic items

Paper or plastic wont be a question for our northern neighbors for much longer. The clock is ticking for things like Styrofoam takeout containers and grocery store bags in Canada. Officials are banning companies from importing the items by the end of this year, and exports will wrap by the end of 2025. The ban also impacts things like plastic forks, stir sticks and yes straws. Environmentalist are hoping this will make a dent in the nearly 29,000 tons of plastic pollution that litter our parks, forests and waterways.