HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you considered upper-middle class? Smartasset recently conducted a survey on the Top 10 states upper-middle class families are moving to this year.
Here are the results:
- Florida
The net migration of upper-middle-class people to Florida between 2017 and 2018 was 18,876, nearly three times as many as the next closest state.
Texas saw a net gain of 6,706 upper-middle-class people from 2017 to 2018. The lack of income tax in the Lone Star State may account for this influx.
- Arizona
Arizona does have income tax, but it’s among the lower rates in the nation, topping off at 4.50% for incomes higher than $159,000. The net migration of upper-middle-class people to the state from 2017 to 2018 was 6,685.
- North Carolina
North Carolina saw a net gain of 6,002 upper-middle-class people over the time period we considered for this study. North Carolina has several big cities, access to many beaches and a flat income tax rate of 5.25%, all of which could be attractive to people with incomes from $100,000 to $200,000.
- South Carolina
South Carolina has among the lowest property tax rates in the nation, so high-income earners can buy their dream house without worrying about being overwhelmed by taxes. The state saw an increase of 4,927 upper-middle-class people from 2017 to 2018.
- Tennessee
Tennessee is another state that does not tax salaries or wages. The state gained 3,215 upper-middle-class people from 2017 to 2018.
- Idaho
Though Idaho has fairly high income taxes, it has low property taxes and is actually one of the best states for homeowners. The state saw a net migration of 2,708 upper-middle-class people between 2017 and 2018.
- Nevada
Nevada also offers no income tax, which is a strong incentive for people making higher incomes. The state gained 2,644 upper-middle-class citizens from 2017 to 2018.
- Washington
Washington State is another state with no income tax. This factor could be one contributor to the increase in upper-middle-class residents by 2,593 from 2017 to 2018.
- Colorado
Colorado gained 2,580 upper-middle-class residents between 2017 and 2018. Those interested in moving there might wish to note that the Rocky Mountain State has a flat income tax of 4.63% and relatively low property taxes.
- Armed “scaredy-crook” strikes back in Humble
- An Asteroid will zip past Earth the day before Election Day
- Guitar Center Heading Towards Bankruptcy
- Halloween Pet Safety
- Top 10 states Upper-Middle Class families are moving to