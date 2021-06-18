Top gifts dads want for Father’s Day this year

The numbers are shocking: 1 in 3 black males will spend time in prison, and nearly 70 percent of homes in the black community are headed by females.

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you are still thinking about what to get for your dad this year, we’ve got you covered. You still have time to get most of the stuff on this list. A bunch of dads were asked what they want for Father’s Day and we have the results.

TOP 10 THINGS DAD WANT FOR FATHER’S DAY

1. Doing something special with the family, like a hike or going to a pool.

2. A card. It actually tied for first place.

3. Clothes.

4. Something homemade. Especially dads with young kids.

5. Tools.

6. Electronics.

7. Something related to one of his hobbies.

8. A gift certificate for something fun.

9. Having the day to himself. One in nine dads want everyone to leave them alone.

10. Food, beer, wine, or liquor.

Only 3% of dads said they’d love to get flowers.