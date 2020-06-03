Top stories: Impact of SpaceX blast; Entire strip mall looted; Maquiladoras resume operations

Fearful but in need of money, thousands return to work at US-run maquiladoras in Mexico

Thousands of employees returned to work this morning at U.S.-run maquiladoras in Juarez, Mexico, under new safety protocols to stem additional COVID-19 outbreaks.

SpaceX explosion ‘a stone’s throw’ from nesting sea turtles, sensitive wetlands

A massive fiery and concussive explosion on Friday at the SpaceX launch facility in South Texas could have caused untold damage to endangered wildlife and the eco-sensitive Gulf of Mexico border region, several environmentalists told Border Report on Monday.

Looters, vandals destroy entire strip mall in Southern California

Rioters vandalized and looted an entire strip mall over the weekend about 25 miles east of Downtown San Diego. It was just one of the countless riots that broke out nationwide in the wake of the protests that followed the alleged murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

