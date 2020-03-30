Travelers from LA, NY, NJ, CT, could face jail time, fines for 14-day self-quarantine non-compliance

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott expanded penalties for those who don’t comply with the travel restriction 14-day quarantine mandate.

Due to the increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, Gov. Abbott is ordering anyone traveling to Texas, from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Louisiana to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

The mandate include anyone traveling across state lines either by road or air.

Any Executive Order that I issue about travel is keenly focused on one main goal. That is to reduce importing COVID-19 into the State of Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Failure to comply is against the law, and subject to a fine or jail time.

Furthermore, he also issued an Executive Order that he says will stop the release of violent dangerous felons from being released under the statewide mandate. Included in that provision, states:

A person arrested on a charge related to physical violence or anyone behind bars with a history of physical violence won't be able to bond out. Executive Order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott says "releasing dangerous criminals into the streets is not the right solution."