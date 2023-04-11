HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Alexis Avila, a Hobbs teen accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster, is set to begin Tuesday.

In January of 2022, police responded to a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center in Hobbs. Three people who had been digging through the dumpster found the child in a trash bag, alive with an umbilical cord still attached.

Leading up to the trial, Avila’s attorney tried to have the venue moved from Lea County to Lincoln County. The attorney argued that due to the extensive media coverage, Avila would not be able to get a fair trial.

However, Judge William Shoobridge, disagreed saying the defense did not present testimony or specific documentation showing an impartial trial is not possible in Lea County. Avila’s trial is set to begin Tuesday, April 11.