Two-year-old boy dead after allegedly shooting self, suspect in police custody

WACO, Texas – A two-year-old boy is dead after finding a firearm in a family member’s backpack.

Waco PD officers were sent to the University Club Apartments – located at 1725 N Martin Luther King Boulevard – on Wednesday evening in reference to a possible shooting. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a two-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The two-year-old victim was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Hillcrest Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR), where he later died.

While at the scene, investigators discovered the two-year-old victim found a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member. At this time, it is believed the victim may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it.

After the shooting happened, the owner of the firearm took the weapon and fled the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody. At this time, the 21-year-old suspect has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department