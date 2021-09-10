U.S. Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts



HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The need for help after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana is still great. But, it’s not just the people and animals that are in need of help. The waterways and environment due as well. That’s why the U. S. Coast Guard continues to respond to impacts to the waterways and assess the environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana, post-Hurricane Ida. In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) the Coast Guard is continuing efforts to re-open waterways impacted by Hurricane Ida, in the areas of Bayou Lafourche, Houma Navigation Canal and portions of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Obstructions to the affected waterways are being identified and removed to restore the area to pre-storm conditions. To date, 25 obstructions which are primarily fishing vessels, crew vessels, and offshore supply vessels have been identified in the Bayou Lafourche channel. Additionally, 30 submerged targets have been identified in the Houma Navigation Canal. 15 of those targets in the Houma Navigation Canal have been cleared or removed. The Coast Guard also continues to receive and investigate all reports made to the National Response Center (NRC). Coast Guard crews are working to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways through overflights and surface inspections.

The Coast Guard is also working closely with the State of Louisiana, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Environmental Quality, to respond to reports of pollution. So far, the Coast Guard has currently assessed 1,539 reports of pollution. They break down like this:

694 reports that have been closed or transferred to appropriate jurisdictions

197 reports where the reports were unverified as there was no remaining evidence of pollution on-site

564 reports where the Coast Guard is actively supervising the mitigation efforts that are being carried out by responsible parties

84 reports that are under investigation by the Coast Guard

Anyone who sees pollution is encouraged to contact the NRC at 1-800-424-8802