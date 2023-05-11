EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Customs and Border Protection conducted a “targeted enforcement” operation on Tuesday in South El Paso, asking undocumented migrants to surrender themselves.

The operation was announced in a news release late Monday night and came two days before the expected end of Title 42, a pandemic-era regulation used to send migrants back across the border.

During the operation on Tuesday, hundreds of undocumented migrants lined up on Oregon Street to be processed by Border Patrol agents and placed on the correct immigration pathway.

Migrants told KTSM.com it all started when they were given a piece of paper from Border Patrol.

The paper asks how they entered the United States and whether they have been processed or are seeking shelter.

Migrants say they are unsure about surrendering because they are worried about what will happen next.

Throughout the day KTSM saw several transportation vehicles and buses, some with migrants, some without.