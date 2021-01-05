USPS Shipping delays continue

HOUSTON (CW39) It's an issue that has a Big impact on the City of Houston. It's Human Trafficking. Now one local non-profit is trying to make a difference, and they need your help to do it.

Creativity Shell is inviting families from the Houston community to help sew hearts on washcloths for the organization’s annual “Hearts for a Fresh Start” campaign. Finished washcloths will be delivered to survivors living in shelters who have been rescued from human trafficking. This is all part of their continuing effort to use creative arts to help fight human trafficking, and you can do it too.