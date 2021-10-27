Vaccine for children endorsed by government advisors

HOUSTON, (KIAH) – The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of more children. Government advisors endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and drug administration advisory panel voted in favor of the vaccine. They say the benefits of preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

The child dosage is one-third of the adult dosage. So far in the clinical trial, there have been fewer side effects. Per the FDA’s request, Pfizer did enroll another 2 thousand 300 hundred children into the study and preliminary safety data has shown no red flags. However, that study isn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects.

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been 100 COVID deaths and over 8 thousand hospitalizations. THE Panelists also emphasized they were not promoting any vaccine mandates for children and the FDA does not make “mandate” decisions.

MODERNA is also studying its’ vaccine in young children. The FDA will be making its’s own decision in the next few days.