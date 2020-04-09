LIVE: Day of Prayer, daily coronavirus update 4/9/2020

4/9/2020 Noon — #STAYHOMETEXAS encourages social distancing because Houston and Texas is predicted to become the next hotspot for COVID-19

Day of Prayer led by Mayor Turner is underway at City Hall in downtown Houston

4/9/2020 10am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 9, 2020

4/9/2020 9:30am — CW39 and other local news stations joined forces to let Houstonians know we’re all in this “Together“. Click the photo to see that video:

Sentate Democrats introduce a $500M short-term coronavirus relief plan

U.S. jobless claims surpass 6.61 million by April 4th, more than 5 million projected, as COVID-19 fallout continues

Dr. Fauci: U.S. fatalities from COVID-19 may be around 60,000 – fewer than estimated projections at this time.