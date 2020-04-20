 

VIDEO: Girl Scouts “Cookies4Heroes” Program honors those who serve and protect

For over 100 years, The Girl Scouts have found ways to step up and help the community, especially during times of need.

Now they need your help to give a sweet treat to those on the front lines of COVID-19. The “Cookies4Heroes” program lets you, our viewer create a cookie care package to be donated to healthcare workers and first responders.

You can also nominate someone to receive the care packages.

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton talks with Girl Scouts, Mary Vitek, about how it works.

