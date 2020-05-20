VIDEO: Super cyclone Amphan slams eastern India, Bangladesh

Millions of people in India and Bangladesh are struggling with evacuations amid a pandemic, whilst in the path of a ‘super cyclone.’

Bangladesh, India during Cyclone Amphan (Getty Images)

Cyclone Amphan is due to make landfall, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to a region already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing is most challenging experts say.

Here’s a look at the latest reports:

Citizens in India, already overwhelmed by coronavirus, had to prepare to evacuate prior to landfall. Here’s a look!

Prior to landfall, more than 3 million people did manage to evacuate as a powerful ‘super cyclone’ Amphan approached and battered the coast of Bangladesh and India.

Cyclone Amphan struck the region on Wednesday with winds of up to 185 mph, destroying houses and uprooting trees and utility poles.

Bangladesh, India during Cyclone Amphan (Getty Images)

In addition to the property damage, the storm could wreak havoc on India’s supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic. Extra shelters have been set up to allow for social distancing.

What are some other ways the pandemic could make things extra difficult during a storm like this?

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.