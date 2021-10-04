VIDEO: Volcano eruptions continue in La Palma, Spain and Hawaii

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since last week lessened its activity on Monday, although scientists warned that it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished and authorities ordered residents to stay indoors to avoid the unhealthy fumes from lava meeting sea waters. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, lava continues to flow the Spanish island of “LaPpalma” with no end in sight. On Hawaii’s big island, the Kilauea volcanoe has been erupting since Wednesday.

Over the weekend drone footage was released by Spanish authorities, showing two lava streams rushing out of a new vent on the volcano.

Since it erupted about 2 weeks ago, about 6,000 people have been displaced.

Meanwhile, Hawaii officials says the eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii volcanoes national park.

