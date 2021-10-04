VIDEO: Volcano eruptions continue in La Palma, Spain and Hawaii

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, lava continues to flow the Spanish island of “LaPpalma” with no end in sight. On Hawaii’s big island, the Kilauea volcanoe has been erupting since Wednesday.
Over the weekend drone footage was released by Spanish authorities, showing two lava streams rushing out of a new vent on the volcano.
Since it erupted about 2 weeks ago, about 6,000 people have been displaced.
Meanwhile, Hawaii officials says the eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii volcanoes national park.
