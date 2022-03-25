HOUSTON (KIAH) An elephant seal took a blissful-looking vertical nap near the Farallon Islands, off the coast of San Francisco, with the moment caught on camera by a nature enthusiast, who was observing the seals during their breeding season.

This footage, filmed by Natalia Cara de Medeiros, shows a blissful-looking northern elephant seal (Mirounga angustirostris) with its head gently bopping out of the waters.

The seal is taking a rest in a manner known as bottling, during which seals remain completely under the waves except for their snouts.

In the YouTube video caption, de Medeiros identified the animal as a “sub-adult male”, describing him as “without a care in the world”.



Credit: Naty’s Adventures via Storyful