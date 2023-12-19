HOUSTON (KIAH) — In Colorado Springs, not even the snow is stopping Santa from spreading some holiday cheer to children spending Christmas at the hospital. As Marguerite Wolanske reports, everyone deserves to get in the Christmas spirit.
