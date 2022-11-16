A man’s bike was destroyed after it was driven over by an SUV in Kilburn, London, on Sunday, November 13, as shocked bystanders looked on.

Footage recorded on the Kilburn High Road shows the dramatic incident involving a black Jaguar and a cyclist.

The SUV can be seen driving forwards with the cyclist standing in front, pushing the man backwards and crushing the bike.

A detached bike wheel can be seen lying in the road.

The cyclist is then heard telling someone on the phone that the driver is “threatening me again”.

The Metropolitan Police told Storyful officers were called to the incident shortly after 1 pm on Sunday.

“A man reported that his bicycle had been run over by a car following a verbal dispute with the driver. The man did not sustain any injuries,” police said.

Police said the driver agreed to pay compensation to the cyclist and the incident was “concluded by way of a community resolution order”.

Credit: Anonymous via Storyful