Walmart and Sam’s Club Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings starting July 20th

Face masks are still required in Harris County businesses. Now, Walmart has announced in a Wednesday morning blog post that starting July 20, 2020, it too would require customers to wear face masks in their stores and enforce that rule having one entrance to their stores.
