WARNING: Content in this story has troubling imagery.

Search and rescue efforts continued through the night after a suspension footbridge collapsed in Morbi, a city in India’s Gujarat state, on Sunday evening, October 30, killing dozens of people.

Gujarat’s government said it was on a “war footing” as it coordinated a multi-agency response involving teams from India’s navy, army, fire brigades, police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

These images, posted by the Gujarat government in the early hours of Monday, October 31, show multiple boats on the river and powerful searchlights being used to help find victims in the water. At least two people are shown being carried ashore: one victim being carried in a man’s arms, and another being carried in a stretcher. It is not clear if they survived their injuries.

Up to 400 people were on the bridge when its suspension cables began snapping under their weight, according to Indian officials.

Multiple videos circulated online soon after the collapse showing people hanging onto the bridge as it lay partially submerged in the Machchhu River.

Morbi MLA and minister of state Brijesh Merja confirmed at least 60 people had died, according to Times of India. However, according to local media in Gujarat, officials feared the final number could exceed 100.

Officials in Morbi district said at least 170 people had been rescued. A helpline phone number was established for family members seeking information about victims.

According to the Times of India, the bridge, which first opened in 1879, had reopened to the public in recent days after six months of renovation work.

Credit: Government of Gujarat via Storyful