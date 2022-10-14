HOUSTON (KIAH) A video from a doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after what she removed from one woman’s eyeball might have been considered impossible before.

Have you ever had an eyelash stuck in your eye? It’s bothersome to many who would probably wipe that away. Now, imagine about two dozen contact lenses in your eye. Sounds impossible right?

Now, a video from an ophthalmologist is going viral after she removed close up. TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman’s right eye.

In the video, it only looks like a dozen greenish lenses – and not green eyed contacts. But green from for how long they’d been in the woman’s eye. Many of them were stuck together so it may not look like too many, but once she separated them, it was 23.

However, 23 contact lenses in someone’s eye is not a world record. 27 is.

That record was set back in 2017, when a U.K. doctor was prepping a 67-year-old woman for eye surgery, and discovered 17 lenses in one of her eyes . . . then 10 more.

This Newport doctor thought her older patient might have fallen asleep in he contact lenses. Only over and over. The woman simply kept putting them on again each morning. 23 times in a row.

And that’s why you shouldn’t fall asleep in your contact lenses.